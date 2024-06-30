Bob R. Simpson Purchases 100,000 Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Stock

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

TXO opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,685,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.