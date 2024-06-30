Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,961.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,625.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

