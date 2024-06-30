Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $77.01 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

