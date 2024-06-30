Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

