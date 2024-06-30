Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,879 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241,997 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 157,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

