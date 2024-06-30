Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $297.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $300.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.