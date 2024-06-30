Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 383 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.