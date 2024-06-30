Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,833 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.13 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

