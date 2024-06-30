Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,062 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VOE opened at $150.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $148.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

