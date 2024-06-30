Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $262.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average of $257.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.