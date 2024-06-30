Brookstone Capital Management Has $754,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

BLOK opened at $35.47 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

