Brookstone Capital Management Sells 26,680 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,680 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.69% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:NOCT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

