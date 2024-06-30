Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,825 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

REM opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

