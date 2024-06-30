Brookstone Capital Management Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

