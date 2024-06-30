Brookstone Capital Management Sells 461 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,079 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $37.02 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

