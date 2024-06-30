Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,378 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

