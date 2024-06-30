Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,442.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

