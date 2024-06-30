Bryce Mclean Sells 4,250 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$18.43 on Friday. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.03 and a 1 year high of C$18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.53.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

