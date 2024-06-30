Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $186.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

