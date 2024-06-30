Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

