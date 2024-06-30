Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New $211,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $241.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

