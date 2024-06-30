Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $132.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.23.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

