Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 85.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.