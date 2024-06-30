Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $238,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $313.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day moving average is $292.72. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

