C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52.

On Thursday, April 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

