Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 13,520 Shares

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,267.92 ($15,511.95).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling bought 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$140,785.19 ($93,856.80).
- On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling bought 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$2,985.73 ($1,990.49).
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling bought 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$19,938.27 ($13,292.18).
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling bought 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$51,841.64 ($34,561.09).
- On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling acquired 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).
- On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).
- On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
