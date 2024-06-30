Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 2.76% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.92 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

