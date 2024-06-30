Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 4,304.96%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

