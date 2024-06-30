CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 6,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

