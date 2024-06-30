CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.