Catherine Margaret Schefer Acquires 605 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50.

Stantec stock opened at C$114.53 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$82.50 and a one year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.44. The company has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

