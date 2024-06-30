CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.83. 7,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 14,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Get CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.69% of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.