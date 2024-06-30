Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 0.8%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $57.63. 288,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,275,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

