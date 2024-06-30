Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 59 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 100.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $340.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.66.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

