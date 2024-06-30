Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

