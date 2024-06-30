Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $290.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $210.65 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.