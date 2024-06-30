Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.55.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

DE opened at $373.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.32 and its 200-day moving average is $387.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

