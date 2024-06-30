Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 963.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 95,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $312.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

