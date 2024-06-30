Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.79 and a 200 day moving average of $276.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,729,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,729,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

