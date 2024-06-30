Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $254.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

