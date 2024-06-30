Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 364 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 594,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after acquiring an additional 441,288 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVO opened at $142.74 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

