Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $555.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

