Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.