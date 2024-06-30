Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.