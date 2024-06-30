Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVR stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

