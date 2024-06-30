Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CVR stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.75.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.