China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 95.7% in June

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.