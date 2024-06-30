Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

