Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clicks Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.