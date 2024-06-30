Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

