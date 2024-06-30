Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

